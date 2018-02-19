Trump Backs Improved Gun Background Check Efforts

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump would back efforts to improve the federal gun background check system, according the White House.

This decision by the commander in chief comes in the wake of last week's shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which left 17 people dead.

"It's not about thoughts and prayers anymore; it's about changing laws," said high school student Emma Gonzalez, one of the survivors of last week's tragedy.

"The president spoke to Sen. Cornyn on Friday about the bipartisan bill he and Sen. Murphy introduced to improve federal compliance with criminal background check legislation," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the president is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system," she added.

The bill would reward states that follow federal grand preferences and penalize federal agencies that fail to provide the necessary records.

Trump is scheduled to meet with high school students on Wednesday for a listening session followed by talks Thursday with state and local officials on school safety.

"Seventeen innocent were taken from us because they failed to do this. They failed our school and they failed Parkland," charged Jose Iglesias, a high school senior.

Florida students are demanding an end to gun violence, calling for a nationwide walkout and march next month.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he's still gathering information and remains committed to finding out what happened.