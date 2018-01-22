'Let's Stop Victimizing the American People': Government Shutdown Rolls into Day Three 

WASHINGTON – The government shutdown is rolling into day three after lawmakers worked over the weekend but came up short on a deal to reopen the government.



"Let's step back from the brink. Let's stop victimizing the American people," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor.

Democrats, however, objected to a vote on a deal late Sunday night.



"Talks will continue, but we have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward that would be acceptable for both sides," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.



The latest plan is a short-term fix that would give Republicans funding to reopen the government through Feb. 8 and Democrats a promise to deal with immigration.



Democrats insist any deal must protect Dreamers, the 800,000 illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has made it clear there is no deal without a southern border wall.



With the shutdown, roughly 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed.

Workers deemed essential, such as air traffic controllers and military, are on the job but without pay.



The Senate is expected to vote at noon on that short-term fix, although it's unclear if there are enough Democrats to help move it forward.