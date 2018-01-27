Trump Set to Unveil Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Package in State of the Union Address

Washington - President Donald Trump is set to unveil his $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan during his State of the Union Address Tuesday night during a joint session of Congress.

During his televised speech to the nation, the commander-in-chief will outline how to fix the country's roads, rivers, and railways.

"The president will be talking about his record-setting accomplishment and will be speaking from the heart," a White House senior administrator said. "The speech will resonate with American values and unite us with patriotism."

The State of the Union address theme is building a safe, strong and proud America. Trump's speech will touch on five key issues:

Jobs & Economy

Infrastructure

Immigration

Trade

National Security

"The president's tone will be one of bipartisan in respect to Congress," said a White House senior administrator. "The speech is optimistic but very unifying, unifying around the greater opportunities for all Americans"

Some Democrats plan to bring Dreamers as their guests to the gallery as they work with Republicans to offer citizenship to 1.8 million illegal immigrants.

President Trump's speech will touch on his recently released framework on immigration reform & border security which offers a path to citizenship for DACA recipients, ends the diversity visa lottery, limits family migration and a $25 billion request to fund border wall and other security enhancements.