Trump to World: 'America Is Open for Business'

WASHINGTON -- America is open for business. That's President Donald Trump's message to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He says it's a great time for businesses to invest in the U.S. now that taxes have been cut and his administration continues to roll back regulations.

"We are freeing our businesses and workers so they can thrive and flourish as never before. We are creating an environment that attracts capital, invites investment and rewards production," the president told world leaders gathered at the forum.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., there's more news surrounding the Russia investigation.

The New York Times is reporting that in June the president ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller, but backed off when White House Attorney Don McGahn threatened to resign.

In Davos, the president dismissed the report as "fake news."

"Fake news, folks. Fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories," Trump told reporters.

Meanwhile, the White House is releasing a framework to address "dreamers."

The plan includes $25 billion in border security, limits chain migration and ends the visa lottery system in exchange for a path to citizenship for the 1.8 million young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by the parents.

Meanwhile, back in Davos, the president held his first meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"People say this pushes peace backward; I say this pushes peace forward," the prime minister told the president during a bilateral meeting.

The meeting came just days after Palestinian leaders snubbed Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the Middle East.

President Trump threatened to pull their funding unless they return to the negotiating table with Israel.

In response, a senior Palestinian leader called the funding "an American obligation."

"For us as Palestinians, it is meaningless to have a Palestinian state without East Jerusalem as its capital," Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat told a reporter.

It's a full plate for the president, but in Davos, it's a chance to boast about the nation's growing economy and booming economy.