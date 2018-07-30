'A Core Principle from the Beginning of Our Country': Sessions Announces Religious Freedom Task Force

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has made protecting and advancing religious freedom a top priority, and on Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Justice Department's new Religious Freedom Task Force.

The announcement came at the DOJ's religious liberty summit.

"Freedom of religion has been a core American principle from the very beginning of our country. Indeed, it is our first freedom," said Sessions. "President Trump promised that he would make preserving and protecting our religious liberty the first priority of his administration. The Department of Justice is committed to assisting with that effort."

According to the DOJ, the task force will "continue the department's ongoing work to protect and promote religious liberty."

It will also consider new initiatives, including engaging in outreach to the public, religious liberty communities and religious liberty organizations, and developing new strategies involving litigation, policy and legislation.

Sessions will serve as the chair of the task force.

"As our nation grows older, we must not let it depart from this noble tradition," he said.