President Donald Trump has declared that his two-hour one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "very good start." The two leaders are holding a joint news conference to discuss their meeting.

President Trump had referred to Russia as merely "a competitor" just days before meeting Putin, but some say Russia is actually an aggressor and has even committed acts of war against the US and other countries with its cyber-attacks on the US election in 2016 and its efforts to conquer neighboring countries like Georgia and Ukraine.

In the build-up to Trump's summit with Putin, US lawmakers and political observers on both sides warned Trump not to trust Putin. Middle East expert Joel Rosenberg used a stark term to describe Putin, saying "he's evil." Rosenberg told CBN News, "I don't believe in walking into the room with a world leader who's an enemy, who's a strategic threat, unless you have a specific game plan."

The summit comes right after Trump met with NATO leaders, taking a hard stance on demanding they pay their fair share in the military defense alliance that exists to hold Russia and other rogue actors in check.

Trump says getting along with Russia is a good thing, but should the US try to just get along with a leader who has committed ongoing tyrannical abuses of power? The CBN News FAITH NATION team brings you the full press conference with Trump and Putin as well as LIVE analysis of the summit Monday morning.