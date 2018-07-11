'It's a Meltdown': Media Research Center Calls Bias on Mainstream Coverage of SCOTUS Nomination 

WASHINGTON – Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the United States Supreme Court is being met with mixed reaction, and while most conservatives are pulling for President Donald Trump's pick, many liberals are voicing their disapproval – including some members of the mainstream media.

From the Supreme Court to Trump Tower, protesters railed against the announcement of Kavanaugh's nomination Monday night.

"We should do everything we can to fight back, to speak out, to never give up, to never give in," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) shouted from the steps of the Supreme Court.

And it wasn't just Democrats and liberal activists who were upset. The Media Research Center is calling bias on some members of the mainstream media.

"You had Nina Totenberg on NPR who's supposed to be a correspondent for that publically subsidized network saying she thought that whoever Trump picked was going to lead to the end of the world as we know it," Rich Noyes, research director at MRC, told CBN News, "That's hyperbole. That is way outside the role of a correspondent."

On MSNBC that night, Noyles also noted there were no conservative guests.

"From eight o'clock until midnight, the only guest that had a point of view were liberal activist groups, Democratic-elected politicians, opponents of Brett Kavanaugh," he said.

Protests at the Supreme Court were so disruptive, one Fox News anchor decided not to do her show there.

"We did plan to have our show out there live," Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night," told viewers. "It got so volatile at points that we ultimately didn't feel like it would be safe to do an hour of live television out there."

Noyes said it hasn't always been like this and pointed to coverage of past nominations.

"We went back and looked at how they covered the nominations of liberal court nominees, such as Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. You didn't have this tremendous labeling of them as liberal or left-wing," he said.

And, unfortunately, Noyes doesn't see it getting better any time soon.

"It's a meltdown that they haven't had since the last meltdown, and they're going to have another meltdown in the coming days," he said. "They had a meltdown just two or three weeks ago over immigration. Now they're in meltdown over this."