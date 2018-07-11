President Trump Brings Accountability Back to Not Only Washington But to The White House

President Donald Trump knows all about accountability in the business world.

A successful businessman, Trump has successfully built his businesses by holding people accountable.

The president also promised during his campaign to "drain the swamp." Although many people think he's referring to Congress, the president has also been doing some housecleaning of his own.

According to The Daily Mail, from June 30, 2017, to June 30 this year, 141 people who worked for the president have left their positions. That's some 37% of the staff. Some 56% of the "highest-ranking people in Trump's White House named in last year's payroll report have since left or have announced they will soon leave."

Characters in the 1990s hit TV series "The West Wing" used to proudly say "They served at the pleasure of the President of the United States."

Today's Trump White House staffers really do work at the pleasure of the president, according to The Daily Wire.

That's different from how things worked under the past two administrations, The Daily Wire reported.

For example, Barack Obama kept his Attorney General Eric Holder on the payroll even after he was held in contempt by Congress. George W. Bush kept FEMA Director Michael Brown even after his infamous debacle that was the government's response to the Katrina disaster in New Orleans.

White House insiders say it's a different story now.

"At the second-highest level of commissioned White House staff — deputy assistants to the president — 43 percent of staffers named in the first Trump payroll report had left by this year's update, versus 15 percent in the equivalent timeframe for the Obama White House," the Mail reported. "In the third-highest level — special assistants to the president — 39 percent left, versus 24 percent for Obama."

The Daily Wire reported that if you are a government employee -- no matter what level, if the president finds out you stink at your job, he will find out and fire you.

It's one piece of news the American taxpayer should be very happy about.