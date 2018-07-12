Top Trump Aide Marc Short Leaving the White House

WASHINGTON – Marc Short, President Donald Trump's top Capitol Hill aide, is preparing to leave the administration at the end of this month.



Politico reports he'll take a position at Guidepost Strategies consulting firm and teach at the University of Virginia business school where he received his MBA. He'll also serve as a senior fellow at UVA's Miller Center.





Short is one of Trump's longest-serving aides and as the White House director of legislative affairs is the administration's main liaison to Capitol Hill.



He was a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence on the 2016 campaign trail and also worked in his office when he was a congressman.



Short has been a consistent face of the administration, regularly appearing on cable news, Sunday shows and CBN's own "Faith Nation."





At Guidepost, Politico reports Short will serve as a partner next to Phil Cox and Marie Sanderson, both Republican Governors Association alumni. The firm does consulting, lobbying and communications for corporate and non-profit companies and organizations, though Short will not be doing any lobbying.