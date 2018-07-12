Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Top Trump Aide Marc Short Leaving the White House

07-12-2018
Jenna Browder

WASHINGTON – Marc Short, President Donald Trump's top Capitol Hill aide, is preparing to leave the administration at the end of this month. 
 
Politico reports he'll take a position at Guidepost Strategies consulting firm and teach at the University of Virginia business school where he received his MBA. He'll also serve as a senior fellow at UVA's Miller Center. 


 
Short is one of Trump's longest-serving aides and as the White House director of legislative affairs is the administration's main liaison to Capitol Hill.  
 
He was a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence on the 2016 campaign trail and also worked in his office when he was a congressman. 
 
Short has been a consistent face of the administration, regularly appearing on cable news, Sunday shows and CBN's own "Faith Nation." 


 
At Guidepost, Politico reports Short will serve as a partner next to Phil Cox and Marie Sanderson, both Republican Governors Association alumni. The firm does consulting, lobbying and communications for corporate and non-profit companies and organizations, though Short will not be doing any lobbying.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles