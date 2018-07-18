Trump's New Air Force One to Get a Red, White and Blue Makeover

WASHINGTON – The US Air Force locked down a $3.9 billion deal with Boeing Company to build two "Air Force One" replacement aircraft.

The White House released a statement saying they saved taxpayers more than "$1.4 billion from the initially proposed $5.3 billion cost-plus contract," adding that President Donald Trump "emphasized the need to minimize the cost" of future deals.

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

The current Air Force One 747-8 airplanes are now 31 years old and are set to be replaced by 2024.

"Boeing gave us a good deal. And we were able to take that," Trump said. "But I said, 'I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colors?' And we're not."

Trump wants to ditch President John F. Kennedy's baby blue and white color scheme and paint Air Force One red, white and blue.

"It's going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate," Trump said.

The New England Historical Society reports that Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy worked on the presidential aircraft with designer Raymond Loewy in the 1960s.

Now, decades later, Trump aims to give Air Force One a new look.

"It's going to be the top of the line, the top in the world,'' Trump said.