'We're Grieving With You': WH Pays Respects to Secret Service Agent Who Suffers Fatal Stroke on Duty

A United States Secret Service agent passed away after suffering a stroke while on duty in Scotland.

President Donald Trump was on the trip over the weekend, the Secret Service said Wednesday.

The 42-year-old agent, identified as Special Agent Noel E. Remagen, was working on protection for National Security Adviser John Bolton on the midnight shift.

Remagen was found unresponsive by colleagues Saturday night.

Remagen, the son of a retired Secret Service employee, is survived by a wife and two small children.

President Trump released a statement on Wednesday.

"Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion, and today, we pause to honor his life and 24 years of service to our nation," he said.

The Secret Service said in a statement that he had served for 19 years with the agency and was a "dedicated professional of the highest order."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted, "Prayers for the Remagen family."

"We are all forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the United States Secret Service, some of the greatest and bravest people in the country. We are sorry for your loss and are grieving with you," she said.

Meanwhile, President Trump took the opportunity to praise the men and women of the Secret Service.

"The incredible men and women of the United States Secret Service travel wherever they are needed around the world, spend long periods of time away from their families, and make tremendous sacrifices for our safety and security," he said.

"They make up the most elite protective agency in the world," the president continued, "universally admired for their extraordinary skill, devotion, and courage. We are forever in their debt."