Why Rep. Louie Gohmert Is Defending Trump's Comments on Russian Election Meddling

WASHINGTON – Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is one of few lawmakers defending President Donald Trump after he made comments appearing to back President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence community's assessment of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with CBN News, Gohmert pointed his finger at both the Russians and US intelligence.

"Both the US government, Department of Justice, intel, as well as the Russians, as well as other countries, were trying to influence our election," Gohmert told CBN's Jenna Browder.

One day after his meeting and joint news conference with Putin, Trump walked back his comments, saying he "misspoke."

Many Democrats say his clarification isn't good enough.

"I don't accept the President's comments today," Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) told reporters. "If he wanted to make those comments, he should've had the strength to make them in front of Vladimir Putin."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is demanding notes from Trump's private meeting with Putin to know what exactly what Trump said behind closed doors.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have yet to comment on Trump's clarification but are making it clear they believe Putin is no friend to America.

"There are a lot of us who fully understand what happened in 2016 and it really better not happen again," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).