'Abolish ICE' and 'Impeach Trump': Socialist Newcomer Stuns Top Democrat with Primary Upset

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter, won a shocking upset when she decisively beat 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in New York's Democratic Congressional primary elections Tuesday.

Crowley is the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House, and was considered a possible replacement for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker if the Democrats retake the House. Crowley represented New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Ocasio-Cortez ran on a strong left-wing platform, including support for universal health care and a federal guarantee of jobs. She also wants to abolish ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement – the Homeland Security division that enforces US immigration laws. She worked for the Sanders campaign in 2016, and she's a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

The Democrats' newest socialist candidate also wants to impeach President Trump, telling The Hill, "I would support impeachment. I think that, you know, we have the grounds to do it."

Crowley overwhelmingly outspent Ocasio-Cortez, by a margin of 18 to one, but it wasn't enough. She had a strong grassroots bid, and won the endorsement of some groups on the Democratic Party's far left, like MoveOn.

Ocasio-Cortez's victory could be a sign of a generational divide among Democrats as younger voters push the party to the Left. But that could hurt the Democrats in general elections, as millions of Americans remain skeptical of many Washington programs, and government intervention in the economy.

On the Republican side, President Trump continued his winning streak, as candidates he endorsed once again won their races.

In Utah, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney coasted to victory in the Republican primary to become the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch. Romney beat lawmaker Mike Kennedy with nearly 72 percent of the vote.

And in the South Carolina Republican primary, incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster held off a challenge from businessman John Warren.

Trump endorsed both McMaster and Romney.