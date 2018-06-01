'America Is Safe Because Our Coast Guard Is Strong': Trump Attends Change-of-Command Ceremony

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump saluted Adm. Karl L. Schultz as the 26th commandant of the United States Coast Guard.

"We congratulate you and thank you for answering this call to service," said Trump. "I have complete confidence Karl will carry out his new mission with strength and devotion."

During the change-of-command ceremony US Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul F. Zukunft was relieved as commandant, a post he's served since May 2014.

"Forty-five years Paul has proudly worn the Coast Guard uniform," Trump said. "In that time has led every kind of mission and he has never backed down, never lost a challenge."

Trump thanked Zukunft for his service, adding that "America is safe because our Coast Guard is strong."

Friday marks the first day of hurricane season as Trump touted how the Coast Guard saved more than 1,000 American lives during last year's season.

"Your selfless courage has earned the gratitude of our nation," said Trump.

The Coast Guard has nearly 41,700 active duty, 7,800 reserve, 8,300 civilian and 31,000 volunteer Auxiliarists.

Ninety-five percent of first-term enlistees are enlisting again.

"The work they do could not be more relevant so they stay," Zukunft said. "We are growing the force, the active, the reserve."