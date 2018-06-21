First Lady Pays Surprise Visit to Migrant Children at Texas Detention Shelter

WASHINGTON – First lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to a child immigrant detention center in Texas.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the children and ask you how I can help these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible," said Mrs. Trump.

The first lady took a tour of Upbring New Hope Children's shelter, which cares for children ages 12 to 17.

She was first told that 58 kids were in the shelter but an employee later informed her that it's now 55 because three children had been reuinted with their family.

"Oh, that's great," Mrs. Trump said. "That's three of them, they already reunited."

She asked the staff questions about their care, how long some have been detained and efforts to reunite them with family.

"I want to thank you for your hard work and compassion," Mrs. Trump said. "I know you house children for a long-term basis."

The first lady put pressure on her husband, President Donald Trump, to sign an executive order ending the policy of separating children from their parents entering the country illegally.

"It really bothered her to see this," President Trump said. "We are all bothered by it."

Mrs. Trump went further, saying she "hates" to see families separated at the border.

"She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart," Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, said earlier this week.

After her tour of the children's housing facility, Mrs. Trump is scheduled to visit a border patrol processing center and participate in a roundtable with agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.