Georgetown University Yanks Pro-Abortion, Pro-LGBT Guide from Website after Backlash

WASHINGTON – Georgetown University has removed content from their law center's website that critics say encouraged students to donate time and money to pro-choice and pro-LGBT affiliates.

The move came after the group TFP Student Action – a project of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property – launched a petition against the material, which they argue conflicts with the Catholic values of the institution.

According to TFP, Georgetown Law Library published a research guide on the history of civil rights in the United States on its website that included a link to support various pro-choice and pro-LGBT groups. Those groups include Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National Organization for Women (NOW), EMILY's List, ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Lambda Legal.

"In other words, Georgetown favored the abortion movement and its attempt to disfigure the truth by suggesting that the grave sin of abortion is a 'civil right,'" John Ritchie, TFP Student Action director, told CBN News.

"In reality," he continued, "nothing can be more outrageous than to call the killing of a small, defenseless and innocent human being created by God for a unique purpose a 'civil right,' especially on a campus that purports to be Catholic."

After thousands signed TFP's petition, Georgetown University removed the webpage and it is no longer accessible.

"This guide was not consistent with the Law Library's research practices and was removed. Georgetown's Law Library research practices discourage any advocacy and promote objective, fact-based research," Tanya Weinberg, Georgetown law director of Media Relations, wrote in a statement to CBN News.

When asked about the challenges he faced with his petition against the university, Ritchie told CBN News, "The biggest challenge to get any petition off the ground is overcoming indifference."

"But in this case, more than 13,000 people stood up and said, 'We will not be silent. We will defend the unborn and uphold Catholic morality.' Those who truly love God are never indifferent but ready to defend what is right and good," he said.

TFP's online petition also calls for Dr. John J. DeGioia, the president of Georgetown University, to replace law professor Zoe Segal-Reichlin, who works for Planned Parenthood, with "a real Catholic law professor who respects God and the human right to life."

"Faithful Catholic students, alumni and parents have a clear message for Georgetown: Please stop supporting Planned Parenthood and start serving God," said Ritchie.

This is not the first time that Georgetown University has come under fire for promoting abortion. Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, was invited to speak on the campus in April 2016, causing much backlash.

"Over time, the oldest Catholic university in America has become a place where God is no longer welcome," Ritchie charged. "Georgetown has drifted so far away from its Catholic roots that it makes you wonder: Who is Georgetown serving? God or Planned Parenthood? Because real Catholics never support abortion or same-sex marriage."

"So someone needed to sound the alarm. And that's what TFP Student Action's petition did. It sounded the alarm and called others to voice their concern and pray for a return to virtue and moral values," said Ritchie.