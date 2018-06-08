'My Fight Is Over': Charles Krauthammer Reveals He's Dying with Only Weeks Left to Live

Conservative media icon Charles Krauthammer has revealed he's dying of cancer and says he's been told he has only weeks to live.

In a letter to friends and colleagues, he says he had a cancerous tumor removed from his abdomen last August and that it triggered a series of health complications that have kept him hospitalized for months.

He thought he was making progress toward healing, until now.

"Recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over," Krauthammer states.

The conservative political analyst known for his contributions to Fox News and the Washington Post has also been a guest of CBN and Regent University over the years.

As a media personality, Krauthammer has been a leading voice in the conservative movement. But that wasn't always the case. He was once on the liberal side of politics.

He told CBN News' John Jessup in 2013, "People ask me, 'How do you go from Walter Mondale to Fox News?' As I explain it in my book (Things That Matter) the answer is simple: I was young once."

"I've always had a sense of a Providential hand in American history," he said, saying it was nothing short of a miracle that America's Founders turned out to be the greatest political geniuses in history.

Now, through his farewell letter, Krauthammer is giving thanks for the opportunity he's had to play a role in helping others realize truth and help America stay the course.

"I thank my colleagues, my readers, and my viewers, who have made my career possible and given consequence to my life's work. I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument is a noble undertaking. I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation's destiny."

"I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life – full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living," Krauthammer writes. "I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended."

Five years ago, CBN's Pat Robertson asked him if America could survive a growing selfishness that has led to a huge national debt. Here's Krauthammer's response: