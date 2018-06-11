Pompeo on US-North Korea Summit: Trump's 'Well Prepared'

WASHINGTON – The White House reports that negotiations with North Korea have moved "more quickly than expected," which prompted a change in schedule, with the summit now slated to begin at 9 am on Tuesday in Singapore.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Donald Trump is "well prepared" for the historic meeting with dictator Kim Jong Un.

"I can only say this," Pompeo said. "We are prepared to take what will be security assurances that are different, unique than America's been willing to provide previously."

Trump spoke briefly to reporters, saying he hopes for a "nice" outcome to the talks and that denuclearization remains the ultimate goal.

The commander in chief previously said the meeting is also about "attitude" and would know in the first minute if Kim is serious about removing nuclear weapons from his country.

"I will know. Just my touch, my feel. That's what I do," Trump said over the weekend.

The president plans to hold a news conference following the summit at 4 pm in Singapore.

It's during that time Trump plans to reveal the progress made and if the summit was a success.

