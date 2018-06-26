President Trump Awards WWII Veteran Posthumous Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON – Army 1st Lt. Garlin Conner received the Medal of Honor for heroism during World War II.

Garlin passed away in 1998, so his wife, Pauline Conner, accepted the medal in his honor from President Donald Trump Tuesday during a ceremony at the White House.

“She hoped and prayed she would live to see this day,” Trump said. “Pauline is truly a wonderful, incredible person and it’s my privilege to be with you today as we award your late husband our Nation’s highest military honor.”

"He was my hero," she said. "I loved him very much."

Pauline was married to Garlin for 53 years, calling him "a very humble man" who served 28 months on the front lines during the Second World War.\

Garlin was wounded seven times while participating in four amphibious-assault landings and 10 campaigns earning him a Distinguished Service Cross, 4 Silver Stars, and 3 Purple Hearts.

He enlisted in the Army at the age of 22 and deployed to France with the 3rd Infantry Division.

It's reported that Garlin "ran toward German tanks and hundreds of infantryman with nothing but a phone" as he called in artillery strikes which helped push back the German advance.

It's estimated by the Army that, thanks to Garlin's efforts, artillery "killed approximately 50 German soldiers and wounded at least 100 more, thus preventing heavy casualties in his battalion."

After the war, Garlin returned home to Kentucky as a "war hero."

He later married Pauline and ran a 36-acre farm with his wife and son, Paul.

"He loved his farm life," Pauline recalled. "He loved his family."

Garlin frequently attended church, volunteered with veterans and was even the president of the Clinton County Farm Bureau for more than a decade.

He passed away in 1998 from kidney failure.

Garlin is the 40th 3rd Infantry Division soldier to be awarded the Medal of Honor.