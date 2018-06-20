'Rip Barron Trump from His Mother's Arms...Put Him in a Cage with Pedophiles': The Left Loses Its Mind on Border Kids

ANALYSIS

There's a disturbing new sign that the Left is visibly losing control as the border issue weighs heavily on the nation. The images are heartbreaking for all Americans as we see immigrant children being separated from their parents who have entered the US illegally. Something needs to be done to fix this in Washington.

While Congress drags its feet (for decades), Senate Democrats like Chuck Schumer look to score political points by saying only Trump can fix it, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions quotes the Bible to defend what's going on, the outrage has been intensifying. Now it's just simply out of control.

Hollywood liberals are now doing what they do best - mouthing off with unhinged hyperbole that ordinary Americans could never get away with.

Let's take actor Peter Fonda for example. Today, he completely flipped his lid launching numerous expletive-laced rants. We've cleaned up the cursing, but you'll get the gist of it.

He tweeted: "We should rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if mother will stand up against the giant a****** she is married to. 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend in the country. f*** "

While that tweet is disturbing enough, it's also shocking to note that at the time of publication, his tirade received 576 retweets and 1,375 likes. That means there are literally hundreds of people who love what he's saying.

Here's another gem from Fonda: "We should hack this system, get the addresses of the ICE agents CPB agents and surround their homes in protest. We should find out what schools their children go to and surround the schools in protest. These agents are doing this cuz they want to do it. They like doing this. F***"

So he wants to punish other innocent children, inflicting extreme fear on them, to prove his point. And once again, a shocking 746 people retweeted, and 3,708 "liked" his rant.

Meanwhile, Fonda offers a little cognitive dissonance along with his tweets since he's hypocritically flashing the peace symbol in his main Twitter image while simultaneously launching into verbal violence.

It's not just Fonda. Actor John Cusack has also joined in the Hollywood hyperbole, and we can't even reprint most of his tweets because they're so heavily laced with severe cursing. But here's a clean one:

"Nazi Trump wants 'merit base immigration' again conflating MS-13 with migrants - he is evil - all lies Nazi scum," Cusack tweets.

You may have also heard how Robert DeNiro recently gave a speech at the Tony Awards declaring "F*** Trump!" And TMZ is reporting that a congressional intern yelled "F*** you!" to President Trump on Tuesday night when he went to Capitol Hill to meet with Republicans about the immigration issue.

Name-calling, fear-mongering, violent threats. Congratulations Leftists. You've sunk to yet another ridiculous low.

Now I'll say something that will infuriate liberals more than anything, even though it's not my goal to enrage anyone. Christians, we need to be praying for this nation, especially America's leaders in Washington.