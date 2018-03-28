Brighter Days at the White House as Disney Star Caroline Sunshine Joins Press Team

WASHINGTON - A former Disney star is joining the White House press office as press assistant.

Caroline Sunshine, known for her role in the Disney show "Shake It Up" among other roles, most recently served as a White House intern – a position she applied for through the White House website.

However, the 22-year-old has established herself outside her entertainment career.

"In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN in a statement.

Press assistants play a vital role in helping the press corps move throughout the White House as they cover the president's daily public events.