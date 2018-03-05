Miss. Sen. Thad Cochran to Resign April 1 Citing Health Issues

Senator Thad Cochran, (R - Miss)., plans to resign from the US Senate on April 1 citing health issues.

“I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge,” Cochran said. “I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate."

Cochran is the tenth longest serving Senator in U.S. history and was first elected to the Senate in 1978 after serving three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"It has been a great honor to serve the people of Mississippi and our country. I've done my best to make decisions in the best interests of our nation, and my beloved state," Cochran said.

"My top concern has always been my constituents in Mississippi," he continued. "My hope is by making this announcement now, a smooth transition can be ensured so their voice will continue to be heard in Washington, D.C. My efforts, and those of my staff, to assist them will continue and transfer to my successor."

Cochran was the first Republican in more than 100 years to win a statewide election in Mississippi. He currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and will resign on April 1 after the 2018 appropriations cycle ends.