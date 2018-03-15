President Trump Will Not Remove National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster

President Donald Trump has not decided to remove H.R. McMaster from his position as national security adviser, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

"Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster - contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC." Sanders said in a tweet.

The Washington reported late Thursday evening that President Trump was seeking a potential replacement for the three-star Army general.

Sources also told CNN that the move for a replacement comes after months of tension and disagreement between McMaster and Trump. They also said the administration was considering replacing McMaster last fall, but hesitated because appointing a third national security adviser in less than a year would not reflect well on Trump.

However, there were indications that the Washington Post report is merely conjecture, with one Fox News reporter saying he’s been told that McMaster is not being replaced.

We had one Admin Official tell @finnygo that @realDonaldTrump had decided to replace McMaster. 10 mins later, a highly placed Admin Official told me that McMaster isn’t going anywhere #tilt-a-whirl — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 16, 2018

McMaster's termination would add more turbulence to an administration that has seen multiple high profile staff members fired or quit in recent weeks.

Trump denied allegations Thursday that there will be a widespread White House staff overhaul, instead saying there will "always be change, but very little."