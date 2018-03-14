Displaying
Associated Press

Trump Picks Larry Kudlow for Top Economic Post

03-14-2018
President Donald Trump plans to name CNBC senior contributor Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser.
 
Two administration officials said Trump had offered the job to Kudlow. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations.
 
Kudlow will replace Gary Cohn, who announced last week he would step down as director of the National Economic Council after he opposed the president's plans for new trade tariffs.
 
Trump told reporters on Tuesday he was "looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly."
 
Kudlow is CNBC's senior contributor and was previously the host of CNBC's prime-time "The Kudlow Report." He served in the Office of Management and Budget during President Ronald Reagan's administration.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

