VP's Office Tells CBN News Pence Called on Joy Behar to Make a Public Apology to Millions 'Equally Offended'

Updating a story CBN News continues to follow, the press secretary of Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed that Joy Behar of ABC's "The View" personally apologized to Pence for comments she made against his Christian faith.

The Vice President's press secretary, Alyssa Farah, also confirmed to CBN News that Pence urged Behar "to make the same apology publicly on the show that she did privately to him."

Pence spoke out about Behar's comments on the Monday edition of the Fox News program, "Hannity."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

"I felt it was important that I defend the faith of tens of millions of Americans against that kind of slander," Pence told Sean Hannity. "And I did so."

"And I give Joy Behar a lot of credit," Pence continued. "She picked up the phone; she called me; she was very sincere, and she apologized."

"And one of the things my faith teaches me is grace, forgive as you've been forgiven," the vice president explained. "I said to Joy, 'Of course, I forgive you. That's part of my faith experience.'"

"But I did encourage her, and I'm still encouraging her to use the forum of that program or some other public forum to apologize to tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended," Pence continued.

The offensive comments took place on the February 13 show when co-hosts discussed comments on Pence's beliefs made by an ex-White House staffer.

"It's one thing to talk to Jesus. It's another thing when Jesus talks to you. That's called mental illness, if I'm not correct, hearing voices," Behar said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, "I'm Catholic; I'm a faithful person, but I don't know that I want my vice president speaking in tongues and having Jesus speak to him."

The vice president is not the only one wanting Behar to make a public apology.

Brent Bozell, president of the Media Research Center, a conservative group that has led a campaign to hold "The View" accountable for the comments, said ABC needs to go beyond a private apology to make up for the offense.

"It is a good first step that Joy Behar privately apologized to Vice President Pence, but it is not nearly enough," Bozell said in a statement released by MRC. "Behar and ABC need to publicly apologize for the bigoted slurs on 'The View'."

"When they do that, this whole matter will be put to rest. Until they do, we will not let up our campaign to let the world - including their advertisers - know of their anti-Christian bigotry," he said.

Christian groups have signed on to an MRC campaign calling on viewers to turn off the morning program, and it's also calling on companies to pull their ads from the show. A number of religious leaders agreed "enough is enough" to what they see as anti-Christian bias displayed on the network.

Bozell tweeted Sunday, "Take action! The View's Joy Behar must give a public apology to all Christians. Call Clorox, their advertiser, at 1-888-317-2837 and ask them to weigh in."

Take action! The View's Joy Behar must give a public apology to all Christians. Call Clorox, their advertiser, at 1-888-317-2837 and ask them to weigh in. https://t.co/zAH9jCE95X — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) March 11, 2018

Bestselling author and conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder tweeted Saturday, "If @JoyVBehar has said 'people who talk to Allah had a mental illness,' she'd have been placed under 24/7 security protection. Behar has apologized to @VP Pence, but refuses to apologize ON AIR to the millions of Christians she insulted. Christians can be demeaned with impunity."

If @JoyVBehar has said "people who talk to Allah had a mental illness,” she'd have been placed under 24/7 security protection. Behar has apologized to @VP Pence, but refuses to apologize ON AIR to the millions of Christians she insulted. Christians can be demeaned with impunity. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 10, 2018

Conservative actor James Woods tweeted Friday, "#JoyBehar thinks we are mentally ill. Her manager offered a classic liberal 'apology' behind closed doors that none of us received. Will my 1.3 million followers join with me in turning off @ABC until Joy Behar is fired or apologizes to US? #BoycottABC"

#JoyBehar thinks we are mentally ill. Her manager offered a classic liberal “apology” behind closed doors that none of us received. Will my 1.3 million followers join with me in turning off @ABC until Joy Behar is fired or apologizes to US? #BoycottABC https://t.co/fiEhsIl3G0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2018

CBN News has previously reached out to ABC for comment. The network has not yet responded to our inquiries.