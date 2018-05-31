'He's President of the United States, But He's Also a Father': Trump Meets With Families of Santa Fe Shooting Victims

President Donald Trump touched down in Houston to meet with students and families affected by the Santa Fe High School shooting.

"These events are very tragic, whenever they happen. And you know, the president wants to extend his condolences and talk about the issue of school safety," said Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah.

"He's the president of the United States, but he's also a father," Shah noted. "He's also a husband, and he obviously understands what it's like, you know, to love someone and then lose someone."

The mass shooting at Santa Fe High School claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 13 others.

The commander in chief has held several meetings to improve safety as lawmakers discuss gun control legislation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suggested focusing on student mental health problems and even called for schools to have more armed personnel.

Trump launched a school safety commission chaired by US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who led a discussion Thursday at Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary School in Hanover, Maryland, to talk about building a "safe and supportive culture."

"We believe that we've created a climate to make sure that children are connected to adults every single day," Hebron Harman Principal Rebecca Blasingame-White told DeVos.

DeVos now plans to visit more schools to talk about their "proven strategies" in keeping students safe.

Trump wrapped up his trip to Texas with a roundtable with supporters, followed by a fundraising lunch for Senate Republicans.