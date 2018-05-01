Israeli Ambassador Hopes Trump Attends US Embassy Opening: 'It Would Make the Celebration All the Greater'

WASHINGTON – Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer was excited to hear President Donald Trump say he "may go" to the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

"Obviously, if President Trump came to Jerusalem for the opening of the embassy it would make the celebration all the greater," said Ambassador Dermer. "I think President Trump if he decided to come, would see the tremulous outpouring of gratitude from the entire people of Israel."

Dermer praised President Trump for his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital city and to solidify that decision by relocating the US embassy there.

"It's a historic decision," he said. "It's been the capital of Israel for 70 years and of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. It's where our prophets preached and our kings ruled."

He explained that what President Trump did is critical because he cut through Palestinian claims that Jews have no ties to Jerusalem.

"He sets a cornerstone for a lasting peace because the only peace that's going to last is a peace based on truth," he said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned for May 14 to mark Israel's re-establishment as a country 70 years ago.

"We are deeply grateful to him and if we could thank him in person, if Prime Minister Netanyahu could thank him in person, that would be even better," said Ambassador Dermer.

Dermer also thanked Trump for visiting Israel during his first overseas trip, a move that signaled special support for America's top Middle East ally, Israel.

"We were very pleased that President Trump made Israel one of the destinations on his first trip as president of the United States," said Ambassador Dermer.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnunchin will reportedly lead a 250-strong VIP delegation from the United States, though President Trump did not confirm that to CBN News in the White House East Room during a joint press conference Friday.