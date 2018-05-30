Sarah Sanders Gets Emotional Fielding Question From Student on School Shootings

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders got emotional taking a question from a student reporter regarding the recent slew of school shootings.

"My school, we recently had a lockdown drill," said 7th grader Benje Choucroun. "One thing that affects my other students' mental health is the worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?"

Sanders assured the student that the White House takes this issue very "seriously."

"I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I am sorry you feel that way," she said.

Sanders noted that President Donald Trump has convened a meeting this week with the School Safety Commission to "discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and make their parents feel good about dropping them off."