Sean Spicer: President Trump Is the 'Communicator in Chief'

WASHINGTON – When it comes to a strategy for dealing with the media, President Donald Trump is the "communicator in chief," former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told CBN News.

He found that out early in his White House tenure when the president started tweeting and Spicer was caught off guard.

"For the first few days you're kind of going, 'Holy smokes, what's that ding?' because you get that little notification sent," Spicer recalled. "Then you get used to it. It becomes a new normal. He was going to be the communicator in chief."



Spicer admits that Trump's impromptu way of communicating, especially on Twitter, was an adjustment for him considering how he was used to a more orderly system based on his experience in both the military and GOP politics.

"My background was that you would lay out the strategy; you would present options; you would present some draft tweets… but Trump was very clear. He was going to drive that train. It took a little getting used to, but once you do, you realize this is how it's going to go," he said.



Spicer is traveling around America and parts of the world giving speeches. He has a book coming out this summer called, The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President. It details his time inside the White House but also delves into the importance of faith in his life.

