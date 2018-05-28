'They Died so that Freedom can Live': Trump Honors Nation's Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery to honor the men and women who died while serving in the US military.

"They died so that freedom can live," said Trump. "America never forgets."

This is the president's second Memorial Day as commander-in-chief and used the moment to pay tribute to the service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"Today we pay tribute to their service. We mourn alongside their families and strive to be worthy of their sacrifice," Trump said.

Defense Secretary James Mattis joined Trump to salute those who laid down their lives for America's freedom.

World War II veteran and former Kansas Republican senator Bob Dole, who just received the Congressional Gold Medal, also attended the ceremony.

"Bob, thank you for honoring us with your presence and your lifetime of service to our nation," said Trump.

106-year-old Ray Chavez, the oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran, was also in the crowd as Trump called him "an inspiration to all that are here today."

This year's Memorial Day also marks the 100th anniversary of the US entry into World War 1.

"To every family member of the fallen, the legacy of those you lost does not fade in time but grows more powerful," Trump said.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted thanking "all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."