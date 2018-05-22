Trump to Address Campaign for Life Gala Tuesday

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the 11th annual Campaign for Life Gala.

The event is sponsored by the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List.

"President Donald Trump is governing as the most pro-life president in our nation's history and Susan B. Anthony List is honored to receive him at our annual Campaign for Life Gala," said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. "President Trump has diligently and successfully gone about fulfilling his promises to the pro-life voters who worked so hard to elect him, and it has been a privilege to stand with him to defend the innocent unborn."

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah says Trump will "discuss the many actions he has taken to protect the lives of the unborn and defend religious liberty."

The speech comes less than a week after Trump announced a proposal aimed at protecting life in the Title X Family Planning Grant Program

The measure does not cut funding for Planned Parenthood but is designed to ensure taxpayer funds aren't used for abortions.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise will also deliver remarks and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, will receive SBA List's 2018 Distinguished Leader Award.

The gala kicks off Tuesday night at the National Building Museum.