Trump to Hold Tennessee Rally for Pro-Life Senate Candidate Marsha Blackburn

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will travel to Tennessee Tuesday to drum up support for US Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Blackburn, who was elected to Congress in 2002, is pro-life and supported the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US Embassy there.

"I want to thank the president for his leadership and keeping the promise of moving our embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing it as the capital of Israel," said Blackburn. "I have twice introduced resolutions to do this and I tell you it's so exciting to see this finally completed."

Trump remains popular in Tennessee after winning the state during his presidential run in 2016.

The commander in chief will help raise money for Blackburn in Nashville in her bid to replace Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who is retiring.

Corker gave his support to Blackburn via Twitter, writing, "I am sending a contribution to Representative Marsha Blackburn's campaign and wish her well in her race for the US Senate."

Blackburn will face Democrat Gov. Phil Bredesen this November as Republicans fight to hold onto a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

"As governor, I worked with Democrats and Republicans to add over 200,000 jobs and we were named the most competitive state in America," Bredesen said. "Tennessee needs to show Washington how to do this."

While in Tennessee, Trump will also visit the Nashville Municipal Auditorium where he's scheduled to hold a public rally.

Republican gubernatorial candidates also hope to gain the president's ear and support during his time in The Volunteer State.