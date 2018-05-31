Displaying 30+ Stories
Associated Press

Trump to Grant Full Pardon to Conservative Commentator Dinesh D'Souza

05-31-2018
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!"

In 2014, D'Souza was sentenced to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to violating federal election law by making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate campaign in the names of others.

