We're Going to Help a Lot of People': Trump Signs 'Right to Try' Act to Give Hope to Nation's Terminally Ill

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump signed the Right to Try Act, a law that gives terminally ill patients the right to use experimental medication that has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

"This is very personal for me," Trump said. "As I proudly sign this bill, thousands of terminally ill Americans will finally have the help, hope and the fighting chance – and I think it's going to be better than chance – that they will be cured."

S.204, which passed the House last week, gives people access to unproven drugs after they've exhausted all treatment options or don't qualify for clinical trials.

"It's giving terminally ill patients the right to try experimental life-saving treatments and some of these treatments are so promising," said Trump.

Earlier this year, the commander in chief touted the measure during his State of the Union address, calling it a "fundamental freedom" that could save lives.

Trump pointed out that the current FDA approval process could take "many years."

On the flip side, many Democrats have said the bill gives patients false hope and could put them in danger.