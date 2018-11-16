Abrams Says She Can't win Georgia Governor's Race, Threatens Lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) - Democrat Stacey Abrams says she will file a federal lawsuit to challenge the "gross mismanagement" of Georgia elections.



Abrams made the comments in a Friday speech, shortly after she said she can't win the race, effectively ending her challenge to Republican Brian Kemp.



She said: "In the coming days, we will be filing a major federal lawsuit against the state of Georgia for the gross mismanagement of this election and to protect future elections."



Kemp is Georgia's former secretary of state. Abrams and voting rights activists have argued for months that Kemp mismanaged the elections system in his post.



He was backed by President Donald Trump.