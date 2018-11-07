'God Plays a Very Big Role in My Life': Trump Takes Soft Tone as Angry Media Blasts Him After Election

President Trump faced a very antagonistic media on the day after the midterm elections, offering a soft tone about his desire to work across the aisle with Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in the House. He said he understands that Pelosi loves the country and he hopes compromise can be possible.

The president began the wide-ranging press conference with a focus on the election results, but it soon devolved into brazen and shocking media attacks that appeared designed to frustrate and enrage the president.

CNN's Jim Acosta stood defiantly on the front row, badgering the president over and over about the caravan and the Russia election, refusing to release the microphone, standing right in front of the president in a shocking confrontation.

The president told him his time was done, telling him to sit down and to stop being a "rude, terrible person." Eventually Trump had to walk away from the microphone because Acosta wouldn't stop creating a spectacle.

Near the end of the hour-long event, the president circled back to the issue saying he hopes the tone in America can get better if the media will tone down their attacks.

Then more members of the media hurled loud questions at him about whether it's his job to change the tone. He said it's because of rude and unfair media attacks that he's taken such a confrontational approach. "I'm fighting back not for me, I'm fighting back for the people of this country," he said.

At another point, a reporter repeatedly questioned Trump about whether or not he's a racist and whether he has ever made racist comments. Trump said he's not. Another reporter also asked if Trump was a racist because of support from white nationalists. He turned the question against the reporter, saying it was a racist question, that he loves America and that he has delivered many jobs for African Americans, Asian Americans, and Hispanic Americans.

One of the few productive and peaceful moments of the event came when a Jewish reporter asked the president about God's place in his administration.

"God plays a very big role in my life," Trump said. He pointed out that God's place is apparent in the lives of many members of his administration, including the vice president.