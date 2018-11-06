'This Is Going to Be a Red Tsunami': What These Prophets Are Predicting About the Midterm Elections

You've heard talk about a "Blue Wave" during the midterm elections. Then there's been talk about a "Blue Blip." Now there's discussion about a "Red Tsunami."

CBN News spoke with Mark Taylor, author of the popular book The Trump Prophecies, about the prophetic outlook surrounding these elections.

"Go back to 2016 to the presidential election – all the fake news, the pundits, the polls were all wrong as we found out," Taylor said. "It was just the exact opposite of what they were saying. So the same thing's going to happen here."

"There will be no 'Blue Wave.' A lot of people are talking about a 'Red Wave,' but it's actually going to be a 'Red Tsunami' is what the Lord is showing me," he continued.

"Because you're seeing things right now; you're seeing the resignations; you're seeing the highest amount of resignations ever," Taylor said. "You're seeing people resign; people like Paul Ryan are saying they're not running again."

"So you're gonna see this 'Red Tsunami' really take effect all the way across the country at state, local and federal levels," he continued.

On the website of the ministry, Destiny Encounters International, co-founder and president Prophet Charlie Shamp shared a prophecy entitled, "I saw a Tsunami hit the United States." It lines up with the message Taylor shared.

In the prophecy, Shamp states:

"I again looked and saw a massive red tsunami wave coming to America. Suddenly, it crashed against the shores and covered the nation. I thought, 'No. Does this mean a disaster will come?' I heard the Lord say, 'I will come to America with another wave of revival. This will be the third wave and will crash against the shores so intensely that the nation will awaken to righteousness again. I will cover this nation with my blood; cities will experience the salvation of my hand. I will empower my church to preach the message of the Cross and multitudes will run to altars on street corners and stadiums as I cover the nation with the blood of my Son from sea to shining sea."

"The Lord spoke to me again, 'As a sure sign of these things coming to pass there will be a wave of conservatives elected during the midterm election in November 2018; it will be breaking news. They will carry the House and the Senate, and I will uproot, replant and rebuild the nation. I will tie the three branches of government together, for a person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken. I will no longer allow your president to stand on his own. Even now I have called others to come along side and help bring the nation back from the dead, and they will take their seats in the coming days.'"

In an interview with Greg Hunter on USA Watchdog, Taylor said he believes these are the most important midterm elections in American History.

"All the corruption's gonna get cleaned up... it doesn't matter if it's in the political realm or the evangelical realm, if it's corrupt, God's gonna expose it, and he's gonna take it down, which is exactly what's happening," he explained.

"So we're seeing all this lined up right now, and the president himself needs that help in Congress right now all across the United States in order to assist him in cleaning up this corruption that God's gonna clean house on," Taylor said.

Prayer intercessor Mary Colbert has been hosting The National Prayer movement leading up to the midterms.

With people praying in every state, she told CBN News that she believes the midterm elections are going to be as big of an upset as 2016.

"God's about to do exceedingly abundantly above all we could ask or think," Colbert said. "This is going to be a 'Red Tsunami.' The people are energized; the people are excited."

"And it's because they want to do their part – not just for this country but as a voice representing the Holy Spirit in the earth right now. It's gonna be huge – huge!" she exclaimed.