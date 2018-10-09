Nikki Haley Resigns as President Trump's UN Ambassador

President Trump has accepted the resignation of Nikki Haley, his ambassador to the United Nations.

“She’s done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday. “We’re all happy for you in one way, but we hate to lose you.”

Haley reportedly discussed her resignation with the president last week while visiting with him at the White House, and Trump says she'll be leaving the administration "at the end of the year."

The president called Haley a "very special" person after meeting with her at the White House at 10:30 am Tuesday, saying they had "solved a lot of problems" together.

Haley has been a favorite of conservatives for taking a tough stance against the United Nations' abuses of Israel, calling the UN a "global epicenter of anti-Semitism."

She pushed for the US to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council because it was constantly targeting Israel over fabricated claims. The Trump administration withdrew from the council in June because of the council's clear anti-Israel bias and its willingness to allow notorious human rights abusers as members. Haley called the council a "protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political bias."

"The United Nations is an interesting place. There are times when it can be a force for good," she once said. "The UN can also be an enormously frustrating and bizarre place. Nowhere is that more pronounced than in the truly awful way that the UN has treated Israel for decades."

President Trump and Ambassador Nikki Haley will meet in the Oval Office at 10:30am this morning. This event will be open to the pool. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 9, 2018

Haley is the former governor of South Carolina. She was the first woman governor in that state. She became the UN ambassador following an easy confirmation, just days after the president's inauguration in 2017.

Haley also pushed for other reforms at the UN, saying America would be "taking names" of countries that opposed the US, and targeting human rights abuses around the world. That earned her a lot of credit among human rights activists:

Bravo to Ambassador Nikki Haley and her team for using U.S. presidency of the Security Council in September to pass resolution requiring accountability from UN peacekeepers, fight corruption, spotlight abuses and apply pressure on Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela & Nicaragua. pic.twitter.com/8gJcgkYwV6 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) October 4, 2018

Haley has also been public about her faith in Christ. Speaking at the Christian United for Israel (CUFI) summit in Washington, DC in July, she said, Twenty years ago, my faith journey brought me to Christianity, where I have found strength in my faith and trust in my heart."

DEVELOPING...