Tucker Carlson: A 'Desperate' America Elected Trump, Ruling Class Still Hasn't Learned its Lesson 

10-11-2018
Jenna Browder
WASHINGTON – Tucker Carlson, host of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," is out with a new book that takes direct aim at the so-called "establishment" in Washington and makes the case for how many within this ruling class have failed everyday Americans.

In Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution, Carlson writes that early on he thought Donald Trump had a good chance of winning the 2016 presidential election.

"I always thought Trump was going to get elected and I said so, but I thought, 'Why?'" Carlson told CBN News. "Nothing against Trump, but I mean, a happy country would not elect Donald Trump. You're sending a statement if you're voting for Trump."

That statement?

"We're going to elect Trump and wake you up from your stupor," Carlson explained. 

Two years later, he says this ruling class still hasn't learned its lesson and for that reason, he thinks Trump could win reelection in 2020.

