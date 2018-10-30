Where the Arizona Senate Candidates Stand on Faith and Their State's Border with Mexico

PHOENIX, Arizona – The Arizona Senate race is neck and neck, with congresswomen Martha McSally and Krysten Sinema each hoping to become the first female senator to represent the state in Washington, DC.



"It's pretty extraordinary to think about that here we are in 2018 and Arizona hasn't had a female senator," Rep. McSally (R-AZ) told CBN News.



CBN News spoke to McSally while she visited Dream City Church in Phoenix.



"My faith is a part of everything I am and everything I do," McSally said.



Raised in a Christian family, McSally says she struggled with her faith at an early age after her father died when she was just 12 and a high school coach abused her.



"By the grace of God I made it through those years, because they were just really tumultuous for me and really could have crushed me," McSally said.



She says she became a Christian during an evangelical weekend event while she attended the Air Force Academy.



"God just placed some amazing people in my life at the Academy," said McSally. "So many people who were really speaking love, and wisdom and grace and just really pointing me in the direction of the Lord."



McSally went on to become the first female combat pilot for the US Air Force. In addition to fighting for our country, she also fought the requirement of female service members who had to wear Muslim garb when serving in Saudi Arabia.



"I was just convicted that I really needed to do something about it and these other young enlisted women that were putting up with this weren't put in a position like I was, to be a leader, to be an officer, to be a fighter pilot," recalled McSally.



And in this tumultuous time in our country, McSally says elected officials need to remind Americans there is more that unites us than divides us.



"People are finding it's not just do I disagree with you, but you're wrong and you're evil and I wish you harm - that is just unacceptable," said McSally.



If elected, McSally says her top priorities are national security, supporting the military and veterans, and securing the border.



"We have a crisis on the border and it's a disaster," said McSally. "There's a lot to do, this is often a difficult topic, but I've been leading on it and I'm going to continue to lead on it."



CBN News reached out to the campaign of McSally's Democratic opponent Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, but they did not respond to our request for an interview.

Sinema, who describes her religion as "none" and chose to be sworn into Congress on the Constitution instead of the Bible, is concentrating her message on health care.



"In Arizona, folks only have one option for a provider, and if they don't qualify for a subsidy, it is not affordable – they can't afford to pay the premiums or the deductibles," Sinema told Arizona Public Media.



Sinema says she's open to building a wall along part of the southern border, but she thinks other areas would be better monitored by tools like drones.



"If we think we can just build a simple wall and that will just turn them away, we know that's not accurate," continued Sinema. "We've got to be more sophisticated than them to stop from bringing in these harmful drugs and engaging in human smuggling."



This is a high stakes race because Democrats know if there is any path to them flipping the Senate majority and bringing President Trump's agenda to a halt, it runs straight through Arizona.

