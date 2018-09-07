A Circus or Something More? Dutch Sheets Warns of 'Intense Spiritual Warfare' Surrounding Kavanaugh Hearings

WASHINGTON – Day 3 of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's hearing turned into one of the rowdiest yet. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) took a controversial swing coming out – announcing he publicly released committee confidential documents he thought the public deserved to see.

"I'm ready to accept the full responsibility for what I have done, the consequences for what I've done, and I stand by the public's right to have access to this document," Booker told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) then pointed out Booker could be expelled from the Senate for his actions.

"I think that it's important that we remind one another that there are clear rules about the discussion of confidential material, and that there can be consequences to the violation of those rules," Cornyn warned.

Unfazed, Booker responded, "Apply the rule and bring the charges. Bring it."

As it turns out, what Booker described as his "Spartacus moment" was all just for show. That's because President George W. Bush's records representative, Bill Burck, quickly released a statement to Fox News saying they were "surprised to learn" about Booker's "histrionics" because "we had already told him he could use the documents publicly."

The chaos of the day was not limited just to the hearing room, however, as opponents of Kavanaugh allowed their protests to spill into Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley's office.

"Chuck Grassley, come out. We've got some things to talk about," they chanted.



Evangelist Dutch Sheets, who's led a prayer team in the hearing room this week, told CBN News his group has interacted often with protesters and learned they're more organized than people realize.

"Some of my friends have seen them being paid," said Sheets. "It's an orchestrated effort to try and make a statement and convince the nation that they're the mainstream and that this is what people want, but it's not true and we know it's not true."

Don’t be fooled about the protesters at today’s hearing. Many, if not most of them, were paid to be there. We caught some being paid. Phony. Rude. I’ll-mannered. pic.twitter.com/nih6VE2RXg — Dutch Sheets (@dutchsheets) September 5, 2018

Sheets told CBN News he has felt an intense spiritual warfare this week.

"For so long, I feel like the enemy had been making such progress," said Sheets. "That he's now just kind of amped it up - ya know, I've got to stop this shift that's happening, and so I think the warfare is more intense than ever."

As for Judge Kavanaugh, he spent his last day in the hot seat answering many of the same questions as the day before and re-affirming to senators that he will be a fair justice on the Supreme Court.

"I'm on the sunrise side of the mountain and I'm an optimist about the future," Kavanaugh told lawmakers Thursday.

Witnesses supporting and opposing Judge Kavanaugh will be the next to testify before the committee. It will be an opportunity for the members of the Senate panel to hear unique perspectives before making the decision whether to send the nominee to the full Senate with a favorable recommendation.