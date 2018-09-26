Trump Defends Kavanaugh at Press Conference, Says Accusations 'Are All False to Me'

President Donald Trump held a rare news conference Wednesday just hours before the Senate hearing that could determine the future of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The president defended his nominee against multiple sexual abuse allegations, calling Kavanaugh "one of the highest quality people" he's ever met. He also took aim at Senate Democrats, calling the entire ordeal "a big, fat con job."

"These are all false to me," Trump said of the allegations. "I can only say that what they have done to this man is incredible."

"I think people are going to see that in the midterms. What they've done to his family, what they've done to his children," he added

When asked whether he might be persuaded to withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination, Trump said: "If I thought he was guilty of something like this ... yeah, sure."

However, the president maintained that Kavanaugh has a clean record.

"The FBI told us they've investigated Judge Kavanaugh six times, five times, many times over the years. They know him very well," Trump said.

Christine Blasey Ford is set to testify in Congress Thursday morning about her allegations that he assaulted her in high school.

Meanwhile, two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick also have come forward accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

He has denied all allegations.

The press conference lasted more than an hour and touched on a wide variety of topics including Iran, North Korea, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Rosenstein.

President Trump defended his decision to pull out of the Iran Nuclear Deal and said the country's weak economy may bring them back to the negotiating table.

Trump also applauded his work in North Korea and highlighted his positive relationship with dictator Kim Jong Un.

"We now have a good relationship," he said.

A reporter also asked Trump if he would fire Rosenstein when he meets with him Thursday.

"I'm talking to him. We had a good talk," Trump said, adding that he'd prefer to keep Rosenstein at the Justice Department.

