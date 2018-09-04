'Unbelievable': Dem Candidate Compares Abortion to a Tonsillectomy in Push for Taxpayer Funding

The Democratic nominee for governor in Wisconsin compared having an abortion to having a tonsillectomy when he pushed for unlimited taxpayer funding of elective abortion under Medicaid.

The Weekly Standard wanted to know if Dr. Tony Evers was in favor of Medicaid funding of abortion.

He replied, "We need to have the Medicaid money be available for all people and restricting it because of a certain procedure, whether it's a tonsillectomy or any other procedure, seems to me a foolhardy thing to do."

The comment sparked evangelist Franklin Graham to weigh in.

"What does it say about our culture when it is acceptable to compare an abortion to a tonsillectomy? That's pretty unbelievable," Graham wrote on Facebook.

"An abortion is the killing of a child in the womb, intentionally ending a life," he continued. "Taxpayers paying for tonsil removal is not at all the same as paying for an abortion."

"Far too many people who want to be governors, legislators, professors, and teachers in this nation have fallen prey to a culture of death philosophy," Graham said. "They are denying the worth of millions of children made in the image of God."

Evers also told The Weekly Standard that the Democratic Party needs pro-life voters.

"We have a big tent here in Wisconsin. We have to in order to win elections," the candidate said. "And yes, pro-life Democrats are welcome in the party, and I respect their decisions on this issue."

Wisconsin is among a strong majority of states where Medicaid funding of elective abortions is banned, the Standard reports.

Evers, who is the state superintendent of public instruction, is running against the incumbent, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, in a close race.