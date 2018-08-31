'We Can't Wait to Pray!' Movement to Intercede for Candidates and Government Leaders Grows in US

WASHINGTON – Scripture calls us to pray for our leaders, and with the midterm elections almost here, Christians across the country are gathering by the numbers to do just that.

CBN News spoke with several groups to get a feel for what appears to be a growing prayer movement spreading in the United States.

Maureen Bravo, one intercessor on the frontlines, started a prayer call-line during the 2016 election. She told CBN News that believers called in from all over the country to intercede for God's will. However, she noticed that once the election was over, the line went silent.

"And I thought, 'How crazy am I? I dialed this code so many times. How could I mess it up?'" Bravo told CBN News. "I got back on. There was nobody there. And I sat down and I said, 'What's going on, God?' He said, 'The election's over. Everybody left the wall. Get back on the wall.'"

The 'Call to the Wall'

And that's exactly what she did.

"Our 24-7 National Strategic Prayer Call was launched two days after the election," Bravo explained.



Just like its name suggests, the line runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is definitely strategic. Volunteer "facilitators" start each hour praying for President Trump and his administration. From there they move on to specific topics, like the midterm elections.



"'We've launched the 'Call to the Wall' to pray for the midterm elections," said Bravo. "We are having major ministries across the United States opening their conference call lines and hosting calls praying for those that are coming in."



The response, she said, has been overwhelming.



"We're seeing a united prayer movement that I've never seen," Bravo said. "This is a time where there's a unity that I've never seen in the body of Christ."



Stephanie Martin is another prayer warrior "on the wall." Twice a week at 5:30 in the morning she hops on a call to lead a group of about 15 in prayer.



"It is the most exciting. We all say it's the best part of our week," Martin told CBN News. "We can't wait to get on the phone to pray. We just feel the power of God and we know that we are making a difference in our country."



She listed President Trump's Supreme Court nominations and his decision to relocate the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem as answered prayers.



Like Bravo, Martin and her prayer group are hopeful for the midterms.



"We just pray for anybody who loves the Lord and whose heart is to do, you know, His will. We just pray for God to get those votes out for him or her," Martin said.

Praying for a Great American Revival

Beyond November, her group is interceding for a great revival in America, like others that have broken out at different times in history.



"The scripture says to be persistent and not grow weary in well doing so we're going to keep asking," she said. "We're going to keep praying. We're going to be relentless until we see America, the heart, and soul of this nation, healed and changed."



Bravo wants that for the country, too.



"A lot of people want to say, 'This person's causing the problems in our nation and somebody else is causing them or it's a political party or a movement.' The problem with our nation is that the Church has been sleeping and we are calling the Church, 'Wake up! Wake up!" Bravo said.

"When we start to do what we're supposed to do, everything else will fall into line. I really believe that," she added.

As for the 24-7 prayer line, she said she's not sure where God will take it from here.

"He just said, 'Get back on the wall.' It's like you're on a need-to-know basis. What do you want us to do today? Tomorrow will take care of itself, but right now we have a critical responsibility," Bravo said.

That responsibility: to pray for godly candidates to win in November and for all of those already in office.

Information for the 24-7 National Strategic Prayer Call:

Phone number: 712-770-4340

Code: 543555#