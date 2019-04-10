Dan Crenshaw and Others Blast Ilhan Omar for Describing 9/11 as Merely: 'Some People Did Something'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) summarized the September 11 terror attacks as an event in which "some people did something," sparking outrage among critics who accuse her of trivializing the bloodiest terror attacks on American soil.

Omar was speaking at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) fundraising event last month when she made the comments.

"CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties," Omar said.

Ilhan Omar mentions 9/11 and does not consider it a terrorist attack on the USA by terrorists, instead she refers to it as "Some people did something", then she goes on to justify the establishment of a terrorist organization (CAIR) on US soil. pic.twitter.com/ixP3BJfqxS — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) April 9, 2019

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) swiftly condemned her statement.

"First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as 'some people who did something'. Unbelievable."

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as "some people who did something". Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

Commentator Paul Sacca also chimed in.

"'Some people did something' sounds like a bake sale, but it does not really sound like a terrorist attack that killed 3,000 people and altered the NYC skyline forever," he said.

"Some people did something" sounds like a bake sale, but it does not really sound like a terrorist attack that killed 3,000 people and altered the NYC skyline forever... https://t.co/ti45h1vRqx — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) April 9, 2019

Omar is a controversial congresswoman and has been accused of being anti-Semitic for her repeated comments about Israel and the Jewish people.

Republican chairwoman Ronna McDaniel urged Democrats to openly condemn Omar's alleged anti-Semitism and trivialization of the September 11 attacks.

"llhan Omar isn't just anti-Semitic – she's anti-American. Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: 'Some people did something.' Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect," she said.

Ilhan Omar isn't just anti-Semitic – she's anti-American. Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: "Some people did something." Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect.pic.twitter.com/k3meEbUOAk — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 9, 2019

Others raised brows over Omar's attendance at the CAIR event. CAIR was infamously named as an unindicted co-conspirator in sending millions of charity funds to the Hamas terror group in the case against the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development.

Omar also asked a judge to show leniency toward a group of Minnesota men accused of trying to join ISIS in 2015. The congresswoman was a Minnesota state representative at the time, joining in a letter to Judge Michael Davis that urged him to give the men shorter sentences, arguing that severe punishment for their crimes would motivate others to join the terror group.

"Incarcerating 20-year-old men for 30 or 40 years is essentially a life sentence. Society will have no expectations of the to-be 50- or 60-year-old released prisoners; it will view them with distrust and revulsion," read Omar's letter to the judge, as obtained by FOX 9 of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Last week, Omar asked the Trump administration to work for the release of Hoda Abdelmonem, a senior member of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood who is imprisoned in Egypt.

"I recently met with @jkbadawy and @thefreedomi to talk about Hoda Abdelmonem, a political prisoner in Egypt. I hope that Trump brings up her case in his meeting with the regime that has imprisoned her. We must work to #FreeHoda," Omar said.