Minnesota Authorities to Release Results of Omar Campaign Finance Probe Soon

Minnesota's Campaign Finance Board is wrapping up its investigation on US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after allegations that she improperly used campaign funds.

ABC 7 News (Sinclair) reported Monday that authorities have nearly finished their investigation on the Somali lawmaker.

US Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R-MN) filed complaints against Omar last year and claims she used close to $6,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including travel expenses and payments for her divorce attorney.

"I had observed a long pattern," Drazkowski told ABC 7. "Representative Omar hasn't followed the law. She's repeatedly trampled on the laws of the state in a variety of areas, and gotten by with it."

The television station has tried multiple times to get a comment from Omar's office, but their attempts have been ignored.

Drazkowski has published updates on the cases on his website. The updates include quotes from the campaign finance board notifying him of the status of the investigation. ,

"The Omar Committee's 2017 year-end report shows several noncampaign disbursements for out-of-state travel for Rep. Omar to attend various events," one notification read, according to Drazkowski, adding: "The information on the committee's 2017 year-end report does not indicate how attendance at these events would have helped Rep. Omar in the performance of her legislative duties."

The Minnesota Campaign Finance Board has not spoken publicly about the investigation. ABC 7 reports that the body will issue its ruling in the next four to six weeks.

Omar is a controversial lawmaker who is accused of open anti-Semitism. Meanwhile, she says her critics are simply prejuduced agaisnt her because she is a Muslim woman of color.

