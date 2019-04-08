Turning 2020 Into a Battle About God and Gays? Why Buttigieg Is Slamming VP Pence and Evangelicals

Indiana mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (pronounced Boot-uh- jij ) took a swipe at Vice President Mike Pence Sunday for his outspoken support of Biblical marriage.

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, told NBC News that his marriage to schoolteacher Chasten Buttigieg made him a better person. "And yes, Mr. Vice President, it has moved me closer to God," he said.

The vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, hold biblical views of marriage – a conviction that has been publicly scorned by the Left. Earlier this year, the second lady was criticized for teaching art at a Christian school that requires both students and faculty to affirm their adherence to biblical guidelines about sex.

Buttigieg said those who have a problem with him being married to another man should take their complaints to God.

"That's the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand: That if you have a problem with who I am, your quarrel is not with me," Buttigieg said. "Your quarrel, sir, is with my Creator."

Buttigieg wasn't always so bold about his sexual identity. In fact, he described his struggle with same-sex attraction as "a kind of war," especially in high school.

"If you could have offered me a pill that could make me straight, I would have swallowed it before you could give me a swig of water," Buttigieg said at the LGBTQ Victory Fund's annual brunch.

Today, Buttigieg says "thank God" there was no pill.

The mayor also took aim at evangelical Christians during NBC's "Meet the Press" and accused them of being hypocritical for supporting President Donald Trump.

"It's something that really frustrates me because the hypocrisy is unbelievable," he said.

"Here, you have somebody who not only acts in a way that is not consistent with anything that I hear in scripture or in church, where it's about lifting up the least among us and taking care of strangers – which is another word for immigrants – and making sure that you're focusing your effort on the poor," Buttigieg continued.

He also pointed a finger of blame at Trump's past sexual scandals.

"I can't believe that somebody who was caught writing hush money checks to adult film actresses is somebody they should be lifting up as the kind of person you want to be leading this nation," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg has yet to officially come out as a 2020 candidate but teased a "special announcement" coming April 14th.

He also announced that he raised $7 million for the first quarter of 2019 – an indication that a number of voters take him seriously as a presidential contender.