Rudy Giuliani: 'The President and Michael Cohen May Have Discussed Testimony'

President Trump's personal lawyer is fighting back against that disputed Buzzfeed news report.

The latest from Rudy Giuliani is that the president and his then personal attorney Michael Cohen may have discussed his testimony ahead of time.

But Giuliani adds that the president did not instruct Cohen to lie. That contradicts the Buzzfeed report which claims Trump directed Cohen to not tell the truth about the negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, Russia.

Giuliani insists his client never ordered Cohen to lie to Congress.

A disputed report by Buzzfeed News claims then-candidate Trump supported a plan to visit Russa during the presidential campaign in order to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a project.

Cohen told Congress negotiations over Trump Tower Moscow stopped in January of 2016, before the primaries. But later admitted that was a lie.

As part of his guilty plea, Cohen said those negotiations continued as late as June 2016 when Trump was the clear GOP nominee.

Buzzfeed claims Mueller's team had proof the president told Cohen to lie about it to lawmakers.

"We describe our sources here as federal law enforcement officials involved in the investigation of the matter of the Trump Tower Moscow and we're not playing games with that characterization – they are strong sources close to the investigation," said Ben Smith, Buzzfeed editor-in-chief.

In a rare move, the special counsel's office publicly denied that report stating: "Buzzfeed's description of specific statements to the Special Counsel's Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen's Congressional testimony are not accurate," said Peter Carr, spokesman for the Special Counsel's Office.

"Categorically I can tell you his counsel to Michael Cohen throughout that entire period was, "Tell the truth," Giuliani said.

Regardless, Democrats still plan to question Cohen about it next month.

"If anyone was instructing, whether it was the president or other people affiliated with the White House, with the Trump organization, encouraging a witness to lie, we need to know about it," said US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

On Monday, Buzzfeed's Smith doubled down that their report is accurate despite pushback from the Special Counsel's Office.