Sen. Lankford Reintroduces Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood, Redirect Funds to Women's Health Care

WASHINGTON – Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and 30 of their Senate colleagues have reintroduced legislation to prevent any taxpayer dollars from going to the nation's single largest provider of abortions, Planned Parenthood.



"This important bill helps ensure women have numerous options to receive quality and affordable health care while preventing federal dollars from going to Planned Parenthood," Lankford said in a press release. "By redirecting federal dollars away from abortion-providers and shifting them to thousands of other eligible women's health care providers that do not perform abortions but do provide critical screenings and health care, we can ensure taxpayers do not have to choose between valuing life and protecting women's health care."



Sen. Ernst hopes this measure will put an end to taxpayers funding abortion.

"We must fight to protect the most vulnerable of our society, the unborn. Iowans and all Americans should not be forced to fund the nation's largest abortion provider with their hard-earned tax dollars. This legislation will put an end to this practice and redirect those funds to eligible women's health care providers," Ernst said in a press release.



The Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act prohibits taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood. Instead, the bill redirects those funds to other eligible women's health care providers while ensuring there is no reduction in federal funding for women's health services.



"The majority of Americans are unequivocal in their belief that our taxpayer dollars should not go towards funding organizations that provide abortions, including Planned Parenthood," said Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in a press release. "The Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act puts a stop to government-funded abortions while ensuring that much-needed funding for women's health services is protected."

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said that a majority of Americans agree with the legislation.



"No American taxpayer should be forced to fund abortions or abortion providers," said Blunt in a press release. "A majority of Americans agree that abortion is not the right place to spend federal tax dollars. This bill will ensure that every dollar taken away from the nation's largest abortion provider will go toward women's health care through community health centers and other providers that offer more comprehensive treatment services."



Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) said the measure is a common-sense solution.



"I've long been an advocate for pro-life policies that show compassion to women and the unborn. Through the Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act, federal funds will be directed to community health centers, like the 44 sites we have across Nebraska, and not to Planned Parenthood. I'm proud to once again join my colleagues on this common-sense solution that will help provide comprehensive health care for women and protect life," Fischer said in a press release.



Specifically, the Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act will do the following:

Prohibits federal funding of Planned Parenthood Federation of America or any of its affiliate organizations;

Forbids Planned Parenthood from being eligible for any federal dollars, including through mandatory expenditures or unobligated funding of individual agencies;

Protects federal funding for health services for women, including diagnostic laboratory and radiology services, well-child care, prenatal and postnatal care, immunizations, cervical and breast cancer screenings and more; and,

Ensures there is no reduction in overall federal funding available to support women's health.

To read the Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act, click here.