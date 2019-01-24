State of the Union Officially Postponed as Trump, Pelosi Shutdown Battle Continues  

WASHINGTON – The State of the Union Address is officially postponed now that President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi both agree it should wait until the government is fully reopened.

President Trump made his concession Wednesday night on Twitter, saying he'll "do the Address when the Shutdown is over." He added that "there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber."

Earlier Wednesday he sent Pelosi a letter, stating he still planned to deliver the address Tuesday. Pelosi responded with her own letter officially calling it off.

In response, Trump told reporters, "She doesn't want the American public to hear what's going on."

As to when the shutdown, now in day 34, will end, the Senate is expected to vote on two bills Thursday – but neither is likely to pass.

Meanwhile, angry federal workers who aren't getting paid protested in Congress Wednesday, and frustration is growing within departments.

"I find it unacceptable that Coast Guard men and women have to rely on food pantries and donations to get through day-to-day life as service members," said Coast Guard Commandant Karl Schultz.

Even the president's former Homeland Security secretary and chief of staff, John Kelly, weighed in, signing a letter urging the president and other elected leaders to fund DHS.

"We are awed by the sacrifice that the men and women of DHS and their families make every day and their extraordinary services to our nation," the letter read. "We call on our elected leaders to restore the funding necessary to ensure our homeland remains safe and that the Department's critical national security functions continue without compromise.

One bright spot in all of this is the Church. First Baptist Church of Glenarden, just outside of Washington, has given out more than 2,500 bags of groceries to federal employees going without pay.

"We get to be at least a hand in that provision and we've been praying along with people here, but the biggest thing is just for people to get what they need," David Leonard with First Baptist Church of Glenarden told CBN News. "I feel like the two biggest needs, along with their paycheck, is peace and is provision."

Others, like National Community Church in Washington, are also giving out gift cards and finding ways to help those in need.

There's no telling when the shutdown will end. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has asked agencies for lists of programs that would be affected if it drags on into March or April.